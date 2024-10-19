Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $17,958,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 3,439.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 455,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after purchasing an additional 442,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 66.1% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.47.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

