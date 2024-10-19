Insider Buying: 360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Insider Buys A$85,847.09 in Stock

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt bought 135,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$85,847.09 ($57,615.50).

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 360 Capital Group alerts:

On Monday, September 30th, Tony Pitt purchased 268,701 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$169,819.03 ($113,972.50).

On Monday, September 16th, Tony Pitt acquired 89,807 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$56,578.41 ($37,972.09).

On Wednesday, September 18th, Tony Pitt bought 250,000 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$162,500.00 ($109,060.40).

On Friday, September 20th, Tony Pitt acquired 69,233 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,309.12 ($29,737.66).

On Wednesday, September 11th, Tony Pitt bought 743,139 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.62 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$460,746.18 ($309,225.62).

On Friday, September 13th, Tony Pitt purchased 289,059 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$184,997.76 ($124,159.57).

On Thursday, September 5th, Tony Pitt acquired 545,850 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.58 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of A$315,501.30 ($211,745.84).

On Friday, August 23rd, Tony Pitt bought 242,727 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$145,636.20 ($97,742.42).

360 Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 26.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

360 Capital Group Company Profile

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of real estate assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and New Zealand investing across real estate equity and credit opportunities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.