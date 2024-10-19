Insider Buying: Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA) Insider Purchases A$24,340.68 in Stock

Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 23,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.03 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,340.68 ($16,336.02).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 110,795 shares of Wam Alternative Assets stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.03 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of A$114,118.85 ($76,589.83).

Wam Alternative Assets Stock Performance

Wam Alternative Assets Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Wam Alternative Assets’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Wam Alternative Assets’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

About Wam Alternative Assets

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd specializes in investments in venture capital, private equity, private real estate including infrastructure, commodities, farmland, agricultural water entitlements, and real assets such as water rights.

