Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Sells 24,992 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 24,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $778,250.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 605,417 shares in the company, valued at $18,852,685.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andrew Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Andrew Cheng sold 63,539 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,003,384.67.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Andrew Cheng sold 1,738 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $45,500.84.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.89 and a quick ratio of 24.89. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of -0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 253.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 43,378.3% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

