Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sells $3,741,750.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $3,741,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,106,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,361,837.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total value of $3,759,075.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total value of $3,614,175.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total transaction of $3,570,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $165.05 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $121.46 and a one year high of $193.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9,200.0% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $37,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.