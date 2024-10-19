Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells 7,916 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total value of $1,002,719.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 451,533 shares in the company, valued at $57,195,685.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shardul Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Shardul Shah sold 15,832 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $1,900,156.64.

Datadog Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $128.12 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $138.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.38, a PEG ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. DA Davidson upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush upgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 264,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,544 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Datadog by 93.6% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Datadog by 19.1% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

