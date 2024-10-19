Insider Selling: Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Director Sells $16,770.00 in Stock

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) Director Douglas K. Mellinger sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $16,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,478.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marathon Digital Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 5.50.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 62.57%. The firm had revenue of $145.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

