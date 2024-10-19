Insider Selling: Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Director Sells $52,196.46 in Stock

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $52,196.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,476.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paycor HCM Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $14.36 on Friday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.44.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 328,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 52,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 20,038 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 14,437 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 25,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

