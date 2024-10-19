Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CFO Sells $76,250.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,608.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dan Jedda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $75,330.00.

Roku Price Performance

ROKU opened at $80.07 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,939,000 after buying an additional 1,457,925 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 25.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,853,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,533,000 after purchasing an additional 380,409 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Roku by 138.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 342,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,314,000 after buying an additional 198,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 645.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 191,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

