Insider Selling: Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM) Senior Officer Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Damian Lopez sold 30,000 shares of Trigon Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.95, for a total transaction of C$28,350.00.

Trigon Metals Stock Down 3.2 %

TM opened at C$0.90 on Friday. Trigon Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.61 and a 12 month high of C$1.28. The company has a market cap of C$39.27 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.68.

Trigon Metals (CVE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Trigon Metals had a negative return on equity of 1,849.77% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of C$13.73 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trigon Metals Inc. will post 0.3402778 EPS for the current year.

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and prospecting license covering 6,671 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

