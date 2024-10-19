Inspire Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 8,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up previously from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Allan B. Hubbard bought 370 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,738,557.30. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SPG opened at $176.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.93 and its 200 day moving average is $154.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.05 and a fifty-two week high of $177.08.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.19%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

