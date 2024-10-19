Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 827 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,640 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $48.18 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $69.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.90.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

