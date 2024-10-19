Inspire Advisors LLC Grows Stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,816 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in ICL Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 39,410 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 22.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 149,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 21,803 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in ICL Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 31,350 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on ICL Group from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. ICL Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $5.54.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

