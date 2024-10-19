Inspire Advisors LLC Has $539,000 Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,783 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ENI in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,266 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in ENI by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,929 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ENI by 19.1% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.60 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

ENI Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE E opened at $30.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.46. Eni S.p.A. has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.14). ENI had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $24.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 billion. Research analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ENI Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

