Inspire Advisors LLC Has $598,000 Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $108.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $72.85 and a 12 month high of $116.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.82.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $22,723,476.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

