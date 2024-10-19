Inspire Advisors LLC Has $749,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

VMBS opened at $46.43 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.87.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

