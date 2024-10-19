Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases 7,331 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BROS. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,287,154.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,764,404.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 712,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,810,208. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,287,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,764,404.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,128,885 shares of company stock worth $36,124,009 in the last three months. 46.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BROS shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of BROS opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 194.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.49. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $43.49.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Stories

