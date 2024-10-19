Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) PT Raised to $272.00 at Evercore ISI

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $271.00 to $272.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

IBP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.40.

IBP opened at $254.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.98. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $106.01 and a 12-month high of $281.04.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 44.93%. The company had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.86 million. Research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,641,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 415,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,357,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1,328.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 197,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,107,000 after acquiring an additional 183,696 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 395.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,446,000 after acquiring an additional 114,259 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

