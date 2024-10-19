inSure DeFi Market Cap Reaches $98.56 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 19th. Over the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $98.56 million and approximately $391,732.30 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get inSure DeFi alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007686 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,139.10 or 1.00011723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00013281 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00007498 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000890 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006374 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00067821 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000040 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00339564 USD and is up 3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $428,362.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for inSure DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.