Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Holdings Cut by Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC

Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,803,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,667 shares during the period. Integra Resources comprises about 5.9% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC owned about 9.95% of Integra Resources worth $8,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 159,709 shares during the period. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

ITRG stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.43. Integra Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.15.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

