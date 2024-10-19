IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IHP. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 390 ($5.09) to GBX 400 ($5.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 335 ($4.37) to GBX 400 ($5.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of LON:IHP opened at GBX 376 ($4.91) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 371.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 345.25. The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,350.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. IntegraFin has a 12 month low of GBX 208.73 ($2.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 395 ($5.16). The company has a current ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

