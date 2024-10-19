Integris Wealth Management LLC Acquires 82 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Integris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 130.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $6,611,000. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $611.81. 864,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $413.92 and a 52 week high of $614.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $578.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.27.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Melius raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

