Integris Wealth Management LLC Buys 11,280 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up 4.5% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Integris Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $15,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISV. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,386,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,636,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,352,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,310,000 after acquiring an additional 47,659 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,120,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,554,000 after acquiring an additional 32,930 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 959,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,886,000 after acquiring an additional 41,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 857,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,920,000 after acquiring an additional 71,291 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

BATS:DISV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.46. 129,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

