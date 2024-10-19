Integris Wealth Management LLC Has $5.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Integris Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Integris Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 133,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 120.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 374,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,263,000 after purchasing an additional 204,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 57,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.04. 165,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,264. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.82. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.74 and a one year high of $101.52.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

