Integris Wealth Management LLC Invests $238,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of WEC stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,059,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $99.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.01.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,796.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,796.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at $213,335.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,058. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

