Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Integris Wealth Management LLC

Integris Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,379 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Intel by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 9,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its holdings in Intel by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 42,643 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,192 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Intel by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 448,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 1.5 %

INTC traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $22.77. 39,971,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,832,660. The company has a market cap of $96.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

