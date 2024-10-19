Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,191 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,654 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bonness Enterprises Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 141,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 55.2% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $938,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Intel by 43.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 60,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,971,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,832,660. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $96.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. HSBC downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

