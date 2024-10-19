Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Intuit were worth $254,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,446,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.5% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $4.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $613.29. 1,299,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,761. The company has a market capitalization of $171.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $630.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $627.53. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total value of $2,469,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,010.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $12,575.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.