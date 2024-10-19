Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $490.00 at Evercore ISI

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $475.00 to $490.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $538.00 target price (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $521.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $523.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total value of $167,921.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,979.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,113.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,979.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,622,000 after purchasing an additional 76,649 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 5,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

