Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $500.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $494.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.75.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $521.15 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $523.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $483.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.79. The stock has a market cap of $184.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 202.4% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,018,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.