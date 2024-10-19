Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $565.00 at Robert W. Baird

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $503.00 to $565.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s previous close.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.75.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $521.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $184.85 billion, a PE ratio of 94.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $483.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.79. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $523.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $1,291,010.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,522.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,622,000 after acquiring an additional 76,649 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 5,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

