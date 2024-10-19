Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO) to Issue $0.16 Dividend

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1578 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.
Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
BATS:ICLO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 56,952 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.67.
Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Company Profile
