Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.38 and traded as high as $10.74. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 151,059 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0646 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
