Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.38 and traded as high as $10.74. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 151,059 shares changing hands.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0646 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 57,207 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 40.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 36,129 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 34,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 138.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 21,039 shares during the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.