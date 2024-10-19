Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,901,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385,793 shares during the period. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF worth $142,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 22,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 172,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

GOVI opened at $28.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $28.10. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $29.74.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Profile

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

