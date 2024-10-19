Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 83,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 14,483 shares during the period.

ERTH opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.79. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 52 week low of $38.72 and a 52 week high of $47.78.

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

