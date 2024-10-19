Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1726 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.71. 14 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.24.

The Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (IMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold low- to medium-quality municipal securities between 50-65% of its portfolio while aiming for a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than 7.5 years.

