Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1726 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Price Performance
Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.71. 14 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.24.
