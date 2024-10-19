Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IVZ. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Invesco from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.42.

Invesco Price Performance

NYSE IVZ opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07. Invesco has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.33%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,084,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,069 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at $41,475,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2,712.9% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 680,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 655,977 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 115.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,221,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,269,000 after purchasing an additional 654,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at $8,438,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

