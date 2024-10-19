Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,373,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171,475 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.8% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.40% of Invesco QQQ worth $1,158,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the third quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.22 on Friday, reaching $494.47. The stock had a trading volume of 25,335,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,012,984. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $477.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.82.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

