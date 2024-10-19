Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $494.47 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

