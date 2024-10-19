Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0563 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This is a boost from Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:IVRA traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,905 shares. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of North American real assets companies screened for both environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and fundamental factors. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

