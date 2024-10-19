Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Announces Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1894 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st.

PBP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.07. 15,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,514. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the S&P 500 and selling call options thereon. PBP was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

