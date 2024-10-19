Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.02 and last traded at $32.12. Approximately 33,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 71,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $428.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.27.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

