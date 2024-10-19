Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,235,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $221,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 40,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $470,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,275,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,366. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $182.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

