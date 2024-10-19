Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.0% of Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,891,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 156,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sard Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $181.82 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $182.22. The company has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.81.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.