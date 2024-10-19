Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,504,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,473 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $269,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,612,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,891,000. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 156,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $181.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,275,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,366. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $182.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.44 and its 200 day moving average is $168.81. The stock has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

