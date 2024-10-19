Investment (LON:INV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 382 ($4.99) and last traded at GBX 382 ($4.99), with a volume of 2324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371 ($4.84).

Investment Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 368.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 349.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 761.22 and a beta of 0.28.

Investment Company Profile

The Investment Company plc is a small registered, self-managed closed-ended balanced fund. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The fund is managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited.

