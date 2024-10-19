Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Shares Up 13.5% – Still a Buy?

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.14). Approximately 1,404,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 702,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Get Invinity Energy Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Invinity Energy Systems

Invinity Energy Systems Stock Down 4.8 %

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.06 million, a P/E ratio of -111.11 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

(Get Free Report)

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.