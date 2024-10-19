iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.9% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.87 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.64 and its 200 day moving average is $93.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

