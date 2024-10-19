iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 12,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 150,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 69,969 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

TLT traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $93.87. 25,258,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,481,117. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.64 and a 200-day moving average of $93.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

