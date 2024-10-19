iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLT opened at $93.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $101.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

